Hopkinton Police have filed an elder abuse complaint after a resident in medical distress was left alone inside Golden Pond Assisted Living. That is the same facility already under investigation following another resident's death.

According to a police report obtained by WBZ, on Nov. 12, police and EMS responded for a report of a woman with low oxygen levels.

When they arrived, however, they couldn't get into her unit or find any staff to let them in. Once they finally got inside, they discovered the woman was alone.

"EMS voiced concerns about finding [the patient] with not only the reported low O2 levels, but with a full catheter," the police report reads.

"It is to be noted that the room was on the hotter side," the report continued.

During the medical emergency, which involved an 86-year-old woman, first responders struggled to find her nurse who was caring for her. Eventually they found him and he told them he was treating other patients which is why he left her in distress.

"He was informed that first responders are concerned that he would leave a patient alone who needed to be monitored," the police report said.

WBZ-TV has made numerous attempts to interview Golden Pond's executive director, Doug Noble.

On Wednesday, he sent a statement to WBZ clarifying that the nurse involved was a private contractor.

"The resident was being cared for by an outside healthcare provider at the time of the incident and Golden Pond was not made aware of the incident in a timely manner, the nurse was not an employee or under contract with Golden Pond," Noble wrote in a statement.

WBZ was unable to obtain a copy of the elder abuse complaint that was filed by police, as they are private by law.

WBZ was the first to report on a resident's death on September 30 after the facility's HVAC system appeared to malfunction, leaving her room with a temperature of nearly 100 degrees. The Middlesex District Attorney's office is investigating the death.

On October 23, the facility was ordered to stop accepting new residents by the state because of that incident.