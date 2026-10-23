Massachusetts pauses new resident admissions at Hopkinton assisted living facility where woman died

The Golden Pond Assisted Living Facility in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, has been ordered to stop taking in new residents until changes are made. This comes after state inspectors found new problems just weeks after an 86-year-old died in a room with temperatures reaching 99 degrees.

The facility was initially under investigation when the woman was found dead on Sept. 30. Thirty more residents have since been taken to the hospital in the last three weeks. Some were complaining of heat-related issues.

Inspectors from the Executive Office of Aging & Independence (AGE) visited Golden Pond for a second time Tuesday and found four new problems. There were allegedly issues with staff training for emergencies, oxygen use and storage, bed rails and special care for residents. None of the issues were considered an immediate risk to the health or safety of the residents.

WBZ-TV has reached out to Golden Pond for comment on the pause in admissions but has not heard back.

"The safety and wellbeing of residents in Assisted Living Residences across Massachusetts is our top priority," an AGE spokesperson said in a statement Friday. "We will continue to monitor their progress to ensure the safety of all current and new residents."

AGE had previously inspected the facility earlier this month following the resident's death. During that inspection, it found the facility was "implementing cooling measures" by bringing in air conditioners and fans and opening windows, "but also identified several violations of state regulations."

Golden Pond will be allowed to keep operating but it's required to address the problems from both inspections within 10 days.