2 women rescued from Gloucester Harbor after being washed off Dog Bar Breakwater

GLOUCESTER -- Two women were rescued from Gloucester Harbor on Sunday morning after they were washed off the Dog Bar Breakwater.

Police said they were called at around 10:45 a.m. to the breakwater, which extends out from Eastern Point Lighthouse in Gloucester's outer harbor, after two women in their 20s were swept off the breakwater and into the Harbor.

After arriving, firefighters climbed down the side of the granite breakwater to rescue the women.

"The Dog Bar is 2,250 feet long and visitors can walk across the wide granite surface, said Police Chief Conley. "We would like to take this moment to remind residents and visitors that in unsettled weather conditions, particularly at high tide, powerful waves can splash over the top of the breakwater, creating dangerous conditions."

Both suffered significant leg injuries from the waves slamming them against the granite slabs and were taken to the hospital.