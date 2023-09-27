The Glide, a robot walking device with cameras, may help the blind regain independence

BOSTON - The Glide is an invention that could be a game-changer for the blind.

Amos Miller, who's blind himself, is an engineer and founder of Glidance.

"We help people with vision loss regain their independence," Miller told WBZ-TV.

According to their website, the Glide is the "world's first self-driving mobility aid" for the blind.

"It will steer you along a path, avoid obstacles, take you on a straight line, help you locate doors, elevators, various line-of-sight destinations," Miller said.

To do that, the Glide uses a series of cameras, sensors and artificial intelligence, which can learn the user's frequent routes.

Right now, the alternatives for the blind are trained dogs or walking canes, and the cane is much more difficult to learn. That's not the case with the Glide.

Amos Miller, the founder of Glidance, with the Glide. CBS Boston

"It only takes about 30 seconds. They start walking, picking up pace, the smile comes up on their face. And we call that moment, 'Now you're gliding,'" Miller said.

The Glide is not commercially available yet, it's still in testing. But there will be a chance this weekend for the public to see it. Glidance will be part of the largest celebration of robotics in the country the sixth annual Robot Block Party on the Seaport Common in Boston. It'll be held Saturday, September 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public and will feature more than 50 companies and universities showcasing their innovations.

It will include hands-on interactions with robots for kids and adults alike. For more information visit massrobotics.org/roboboston .