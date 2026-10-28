Extensive amount of glass found in Swampscott Elementary School field after student injured

Some issues at Swampscott Elementary School in Massachusetts recently came to the surface. Neighbors are raising questions about the school's field where a student was injured by shards of glass.

"Any injury is scary for a parent," Anthony Cerra, a Swampscott resident, said.

Jay Videtta, another Swampscott resident, is concerned about how the incident even happened.

"How does glass get there? And you cover it over, sooner or later it's going to come out," Videtta said.

The school committee chair said they were draining the field when glass buried underneath was brought up. After a student was cut, the field was immediately shut down, and the district took samples of the field.

Max Kasper, the facilities director, said they found an extensive amount of glass. "Some of these two-by-two-by-six squares had up to nine pieces of glass in that one sample," Kasper said.

An extensive amount of glass was discovered in the field at Swampscott Elementary School. CBS Boston

He believes the material on the site already had glass contamination, and fixing the drainage issue caused the glass issue.

Jenna Deiulis has a first grader at the school, and said her son enjoys playing on the school fields and playgrounds.

"He loves to run around, and they love to be outside, so it definitely is concerning that there's glass in the field," Deiulis said. "I just hope that the school comes up with a plan. It's probably going to be expensive to try and get rid of it."

Swampscott School Committee Chair Glenn Paster sent this statement:

"We are in the process of hiring a landscape architect to determine the best path forward. We are also determining what legal options we might have in order to mitigate the cost of the repairs that will be necessary."