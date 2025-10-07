Girls compete in Flag Football Field Day at Gillette Stadium

Many may have found football through their dads, but for the dozens of daughters who took the field inside Gillette Stadium Tuesday, falling in love with the game happened all on their own.

"I got involved because my dad would throw the football with me, and I loved catching up. My dad signed me up to do flag football. All I'm used to seeing is only boys but the amount of joy I feel seeing girls is amazing!" said middle schooler Madelyn Bellas.

Bridgestone and the New England Patriots hosted their third annual Girls Flag Football Field Day, where young athletes enjoyed some friendly competition and expert instruction.

"Just seeing them with their swag, their mouthpieces and their gloves and everything and throwing the ball. I was like you've got an arm on you! That's great to see," said Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones.

The girls will leave with some sharpened skills to take back to their own teams and leagues, and a sense of confidence that they can carry into the future.

"Anything is possible"

"Knowing that anything is possible. Just because someone might say they cannot or the world might be like that's not for you, that's not the case. There are people out there who will support them and whatever they choose to do whether it's on the field or in the classroom or in business," said Boston Renegades wide receiver Adrienne Smith.

The last ladies standing in a series of drills earned tickets to an upcoming Pats game - plus the bragging rights that come with it.

"I like when boys try to underestimate me and then I end up showing them my power and they end up getting shocked because of how good I can do," said middle schooler Cassidy Sousa.

"I try harder, I try to push myself to the limits. I keep telling my mom every time after the game I really love flag football. I want to keep doing this!" said Charlet from Boston.

Hard work, and an optimistic attitude - a winning combination on and off the field.