'Girls Day - Beauty and Business Brunch' gives young women role models and opportunities in Braintree

BRAINTREE - Young women got the chance to connect with mentors and role models Sunday at the "Girls Day - Beauty and Business Brunch" in Braintree.

The brunch was organized by Shellee Mendes, who found success after she overcame experiencing homelessness. WBZ TV's own Courtney Cole was the emcee.

Organizers said they hope the connections lead to mentorship and encouragement that will help the girls build better lives. Participants told WBZ TV it's important to provide strong role models for young women.

"Growing up, so many of my mentors did not look like me," said biotech investor Jackie Grant. "And so what really brings me joy is that people can see someone look like them and get inspired and then that helps them drive taking on a role that they normally wouldn't have done or taking a class that they normally wouldn't have done. Just putting them outside of their comfort zone."

Proceeds from the brunch will be donated to help a young woman facing eviction while awaiting the birth of her first child.