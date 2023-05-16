5-year-old Cape Cod Girl Scout sells over 3,600 boxes of cookies to take Eastern Mass. title

YARMOUTH - A 5-year-old Cape Cod Girl Scout is the cookie queen after selling thousands of boxes of the sweet treats.

Yarmouth Daisy Girl Scout Emma H. sold 3,668 cookie packages and was the top cookie seller for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, the organization said.

Emma sold cookies door-to-door, set up a booth outside Peterson's Market in Yarmouthport, and even advertised on her family's car.

Top cookie seller Emma H Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts

Girl Scouts in the region sold more than 2.2 million packages of cookies this year. Over 700 scouts sold 500 boxes or more.

Emma said she loves to sell cookies and is excited to speak at Canobie Lake Park and be "CEO for the Day" in August in recognition of her achievement.