Watch CBS News
Local News

5-year-old Cape Cod Girl Scout sells over 3,600 boxes of cookies to take Eastern Mass. title

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

YARMOUTH - A 5-year-old Cape Cod Girl Scout is the cookie queen after selling thousands of boxes of the sweet treats.

Yarmouth Daisy Girl Scout Emma H. sold 3,668 cookie packages and was the top cookie seller for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, the organization said.

Emma sold cookies door-to-door, set up a booth outside Peterson's Market in Yarmouthport, and even advertised on her family's car.

cookie-girl-scouts.jpg
Top cookie seller Emma H Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts

Girl Scouts in the region sold more than 2.2 million packages of cookies this year. Over 700 scouts sold 500 boxes or more.

Emma said she loves to sell cookies and is excited to speak at Canobie Lake Park and be "CEO for the Day" in August in recognition of her achievement. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 4:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.