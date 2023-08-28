Gina Fiandaca stepping down as Massachusetts Transportation Secretary

BOSTON - Gina Fiandaca is stepping down as Massachusetts Transportation Secretary.

Fiandaca made the announcement Monday, after spending just seven months on the job. No reason was given for her departure.

Her last day will be September 11. That's when Undersecretary for Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt will take over as acting Transportation Secretary.

"I want to thank Governor Healey for the honor and privilege of leading MassDOT during this transformative time in transportation," Fiandaca said in a statement.

Fiandaca is the sister of Cheryl Fiandaca, WBZ-TV's chief investigative reporter for the I-Team.