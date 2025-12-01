"Ghostface" masked robber arrested after Massachusetts store manager recognizes shoes, police say

Police arrested a man who they say who used a "Ghostface" mask and BB gun to rob a convenience store in Milford, Massachusetts.

Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, police received a 911 call from an employee at Riverside Gas reporting that a man in a mask stole multiple cigarette packs and attempted to steal cash from the store's register.

Investigators found the suspect's Ghostface mask and BB gun in the area of the crime scene. "Ghostface" is a character in the "Scream" horror film series.

Police Chief Robert Tusino told WBZ-TV that officers were able to track down the suspect because his description was known from an earlier crime.

"Interestingly enough, he had been previously arrested for shoplifting at that same establishment. It was actually the clerk manager that recognized his shoes," Tusino said.

The "Ghostface" mask the suspect was wearing, along with a knife, BB gun and cigarettes taken from the Milford store. Milford police

Police arrested Adam Busuito, who also had an outstanding warrant for armed robbery out of Boston Municipal Court.

The frustrated police chief said Busuito is well-known to his detectives.

"Twice he promised to appear, didn't. They still released him," Tusino said. "We need to get off this merry-go-round."

During his arrest, Busuito allegedly struck an officer. Tusino questions why nothing more was done by the court system in his Boston case.

"I don't know how he was released once again," Tusino said. "How are we serving this individual as a community? Could we have offered him services in between the time that he was arraigned the first time. It appears that nobody did anything."

The court system declined to comment on this story.

Busuito was arraigned in Milford District Court on charges of armed robbery, armed assault to rob, and assault with a dangerous weapon, among others. He was ordered held without bail pending his next court hearing on Friday.