Fire damages apartments, popular restaurant in downtown Milford, Massachusetts

Smoke engulfed downtown Milford, Massachusetts Monday night, as a fire tore through multiple apartments and a popular restaurant. A police officer who was helping to evacuate people from the building was injured.

"I was just coming home and was like what the hell is going on. And then I was like oh my god that's the Turtle Tavern," said Milford resident Anna Peniche.

Smoke was pouring out of the Main Street building that has the Turtle Tavern on the first floor and apartments upstairs.

Building a total loss

Milford Fire Chief Mark Nelson says the call came from an apartment around 4:30 Monday afternoon, with reports of smoke coming from a wood stove. He said the building appears to be a total loss.

"Extensive damage," Nelson said. "The building won't be inhabitable; the restaurant won't be able to be occupied unfortunately."

The fire station is just across the street from the building, but the chief says a lot of his resources were working a crash on the interstate when the call came in.

6 adults, 2 children evacuated

Police were the first to arrive and enter the smoky building. One officer was injured as they helped six adults and two children out of the building.

Anna Peniche owns a salon just down the street. She stood and watched as firefighters doused the building in water from ladders and busted out windows to let the smoke vent out.

"Good food, good drinks, and I guess everybody became family in there," Peniche said of the restaurant.

A fire on Main Street destroyed a restaurant and apartments. CBS Boston

The Turtle, as they call it, is right on Main Street in the center of town, but it's really the heart of this community, hosting donation drives and fundraisers.

Now, Peniche says, people in Milford will rally around this family-owned business and those who lost their homes above it. "Milford will come together and help rebuild it," Peniche said.

"It's always very sad when we have local business owners and residents losing their place to live and people losing their livelihoods," Nelson said. "It's truly unfortunate."

It's unclear the extent of that officer's injuries. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.