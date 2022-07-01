Report: Georgetown High students hurled racial slurs at Roxbury Prep players during football game

GEORGETOWN -- An independent investigation into a violent fight between Georgetown High School and Roxbury Prep High School's football teams last September revealed that Georgetown players did use racial slurs against Roxbury Prep players.

On September 17 of last year, an on-field brawl broke out during the third quarter of the game between the two teams.

After a four-month investigation, former federal prosecutor Giselle Joffre found four Georgetown students hurled racial slurs towards Roxbury Prep players during the game. Two of the students were players and two were spectators in the stands.

The investigation also concluded that game officials, as well as Georgetown High administrators and coaches, didn't address the complaints about the slurs fast enough.

"This failure allowed rising tensions during the game to escalate into an on-field fight in the third quarter," the investigation said.

The report stated that while Roxbury Prep's coaches did try to encourage their players to stay calm and focus on the game, they also yelled at officials, saying calls were made against the team because of their race.

During the actual fight, Roxbury coaches physically removed some Georgetown players during the brawl.