Watch CBS News
Local News

Report: Georgetown High students hurled racial slurs at Roxbury Prep players during football game

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

GEORGETOWN -- An independent investigation into a violent fight between Georgetown High School and Roxbury Prep High School's football teams last September revealed that Georgetown players did use racial slurs against Roxbury Prep players.

On September 17 of last year, an on-field brawl broke out during the third quarter of the game between the two teams.

After a four-month investigation, former federal prosecutor Giselle Joffre found four Georgetown students hurled racial slurs towards Roxbury Prep players during the game. Two of the students were players and two were spectators in the stands.

The investigation also concluded that game officials, as well as Georgetown High administrators and coaches, didn't address the complaints about the slurs fast enough.

"This failure allowed rising tensions during the game to escalate into an on-field fight in the third quarter," the investigation said.

The report stated that while Roxbury Prep's coaches did try to encourage their players to stay calm and focus on the game, they also yelled at officials, saying calls were made against the team because of their race. 

During the actual fight, Roxbury coaches physically removed some Georgetown players during the brawl. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 3:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.