Key ingredient in gel nail polish banned in Europe. Massachusetts spa offers alternative

The European Union has banned a popular kind of nail polish, but the same product is still widely available in the U.S.

At Sky Spa in Norwood, owner Swan Thang says the best thing about her business is her longtime loyal customers, many of whom feel more like sisters, aunts, and girlfriends.

"We talk to each other, connect with them, bond with them. We get to know them, and they get to know us. It's almost like family," she said.

Swan of course cares how their nails look, but also how her clients feel. She knew they'd have questions about the new ban in Europe on a key ingredient found in many gel polishes.

"I always educate myself, taking courses and classes," Swan said. "I fly here and there just to learn new techniques."

European Union banned TPO

Effective this month, the European Union banned TPO - an ingredient which gives gel polish that glossy shine as it quickly hardens under UV or LED lights. It's classified as a possible carcinogen and toxic to reproduction in animal studies.

"It affects the endocrine system. It can alter the levels of various hormones from things that can cause endometriosis in a woman and infertility," said dermatologist Dr. Jerome Obed.

Sky Spa specializes in gel nails - it's what the overwhelming majority of their customers want. And to better care for clients with allergies and sensitive skin, Swan really researched ingredients. They've offered TPO free gel for several months.

"Maybe seven to eight months ago I started using a new product build a gels. It's all TPO free. My clients have been trying it and they are very, very happy with the results. They know it's healthy for their nails," Swan explained.

TPO joins the list of many common ingredients, artificial dyes and preservatives banned or more restricted in Europe than in the U.S. But many U.S. brands are moving in a cleaner direction, and Sky Spa is ready to answer questions about alternatives like their safer gel, Russian manicures, and Dazzle Dry polish.

"Nails is a therapy for women. It's very important for them to look at their nails and feel pretty and safe and know it's healthy for them," Swan added.