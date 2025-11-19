Gel blaster gun incident in Needham, Massachusetts ends safely, but police said it was "a matter of luck"

Another Massachusetts town has a new warning about gel blaster toys that look and feel very similar to actual guns.

Needham police released a photo of one of the toys that officers spotted at a business Tuesday evening.

Needham police seized this gel blaster gun on Nov. 18, 2025. Needham Police

"At first glance, it is indistinguishable from a real rifle, especially from 40 to 50 feet away and being pointed at people," police said in a statement on social media.

"In situations like this, police officers are forced to make split-second decisions with limited information. This incident ended without anyone getting hurt, but that was a matter of luck."

Police want parents and children to avoid anything that looks and feels like a real gun, especially when they have "no indicators that would help officers or bystanders recognize them as toys."

Investigators said the risk with gel blasters far outweighs any fun.

"This is not our first incident involving these types of items," Needham police said. Needham is about 14 miles southwest of Boston.

Gel blaster gun incidents in Massachusetts

In June 2023, police locked down Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School on Cape Cod after they said a student pulled a gel blaster from his bag and fired at other students.

Back in April 2023, police in Canton, Massachusetts had a similar issue with the guns and banned them from all property in town.

Four high school students in Billerica, Massachusetts were arrested in February 2022 and charged with assault after they were accused of firing gel blasters and hurting teens in Tewksbury.