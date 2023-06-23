'Gel blaster' toy gun leads to lockdown at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School

SOUTH YARMOUTH - A lockdown was lifted at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School Friday morning after a student shot others with a toy "gel blaster" gun.

The lockdown went into effect after school staff were told that a student was flashing a gun in the cafeteria. Police said they searched the school and found the student.

Police said the student pulled the gel blaster from his bag and shot gel at other students. He was detained by the School Resource Officer but it's not known what punishment he's facing.

No one was hurt. Police said the incident remains under investigation.