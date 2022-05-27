Here's where gas prices are most expensive in New England

BOSTON - Nearly 40 million Americans are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA, and many will be contending with gas prices that are nearing $5 a gallon. New England is no exception, but there are some states in the region where drivers will be paying more than others to fill up.

Maine has the highest gas prices at $4.74 per gallon, according to AAA. Massachusetts is close behind at $4.73, and Vermont is at $4.72. Rhode Island's gas costs an average of $4.71 per gallon, with New Hampshire and Connecticut tied for the lowest at $4.67.

New England gas prices CBS Boston

For those staying in Massachusetts, costs can very pretty dramatically county-by-county. Below is a breakdown of average gas prices per county, according to AAA:

Hampden: $4.60

Berkshire: $4.62

Bristol: $4.65

Plymouth: $4.67

Hampshire: $4.68

Franklin: $4.68

Worcester: $4.69

Essex: $4.74

Barnstable: $4.76

Norfolk: $4.76

Middlesex: $4.79

Suffolk: $4.87

Nantucket: $5.68

Dukes: $5.84

Hoping that prices will drop after the holiday weekend? Unfortunately, that appears unlikely.

"When we see travel tick up for the Memorial Day holiday, summer vacation season, that boosts demand," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said. "When we see increased demand, that pushes up prices at the pump."