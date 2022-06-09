Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts gas prices now at record high $5.03 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices reached a new high of $5.03 a gallon in Massachusetts Thursday, according to AAA.

That's up 24 cents in the last week and $2.09 higher than this time last year.

The national average is now $4.97 a gallon, which AAA says is also a record. California continues to have the highest prices in the country at $6.40 a gallon as of Thursday.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts held steady at $6.22 a gallon Thursday, down 19 cents from the record high set back on May 18.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 9, 2022 / 6:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.