Massachusetts gas prices now at record high $5.03 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices reached a new high of $5.03 a gallon in Massachusetts Thursday, according to AAA.

That's up 24 cents in the last week and $2.09 higher than this time last year.

The national average is now $4.97 a gallon, which AAA says is also a record. California continues to have the highest prices in the country at $6.40 a gallon as of Thursday.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts held steady at $6.22 a gallon Thursday, down 19 cents from the record high set back on May 18.