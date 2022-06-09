Massachusetts gas prices now at record high $5.03 a gallon
BOSTON - Gas prices reached a new high of $5.03 a gallon in Massachusetts Thursday, according to AAA.
That's up 24 cents in the last week and $2.09 higher than this time last year.
The national average is now $4.97 a gallon, which AAA says is also a record. California continues to have the highest prices in the country at $6.40 a gallon as of Thursday.
Diesel prices in Massachusetts held steady at $6.22 a gallon Thursday, down 19 cents from the record high set back on May 18.
