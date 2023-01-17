Watch CBS News
Gas prices in Massachusetts now lower than national average

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are now lower than the national average.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is now $3.31, according to AAA Tuesday.

The national average is $3.33. Hawaii has the highest average at $4.99 a gallon.

Prices in Massachusetts peaked last summer when they reached a record high of $5.05 a gallon on June 12. 

First published on January 17, 2023 / 6:12 AM

