Gas prices in Massachusetts now lower than national average
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are now lower than the national average.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is now $3.31, according to AAA Tuesday.
The national average is $3.33. Hawaii has the highest average at $4.99 a gallon.
Prices in Massachusetts peaked last summer when they reached a record high of $5.05 a gallon on June 12.
