Gas prices in Massachusetts drop 12 cents a gallon in last month
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a steady decline Wednesday, now averaging $4.84 a gallon.
That's down 7 cents in the last week and 12 cents in the last month, according to AAA. The record high of $5.05 a gallon was set on June 12 before prices started dropping.
The national average is now $4.78 a gallon, down from a record high of $5.02 set on June 14. California still has the highest prices at $6.22 a gallon.
Diesel prices in Massachusetts held steady Wednesday at $6.02 a gallon, down from a record high of $6.41 set on May 18.
