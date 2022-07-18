Gas prices in Massachusetts down 42 cents since hitting record high last month

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a slow decline, averaging $4.63 a gallon Monday, according to AAA.

A week ago the average was $4.75. A month ago it was $5.02. The record high of $5.05 a gallon was set back on June 12.

The national average is now $4.52, AAA said Monday. That's down 50 cents from the record high of $5.02 set back on June 14. California still has the highest prices in the U.S. at $5.90 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts are also dropping steadily. The average for a gallon is now $5.81, down 60 cents from the record high of $6.41 set back on May 18.