Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas prices in Massachusetts down 42 cents since hitting record high last month

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a slow decline, averaging $4.63 a gallon Monday, according to AAA.

A week ago the average was $4.75. A month ago it was $5.02. The record high of $5.05 a gallon was set back on June 12.

The national average is now $4.52, AAA said Monday. That's down 50 cents from the record high of $5.02 set back on June 14. California still has the highest prices in the U.S. at $5.90 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts are also dropping steadily. The average for a gallon is now $5.81, down 60 cents from the record high of $6.41 set back on May 18.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 6:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.