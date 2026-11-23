Gas prices continue to fall in Massachusetts as the holiday travel season is about to begin.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.81 on Monday, just three days before Thanksgiving.

That's down 14 cents in the last week and 42 cents in the last month.

AAA is projecting 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday and next Monday.

The agency said the dropping price of crude oil has helped bring down gas prices across the country.

The national average for a gallon of gas Monday was $3.64 a gallon, 17 cents lower than Massachusetts. North Carolina had the lowest average price at $2.99 a gallon. Hawaii was the highest Monday at $5.60.

The price of diesel is still high in Massachusetts at $6 a gallon, which contributes to the high cost of delivering products around the U.S.

According to AAA, gas is cheapest in Bristol County at $3.63 a gallon. In Suffolk County, it's $3.99 a gallon. The most expensive gas in the state is still on Nantucket at $5.48 a gallon.

A year ago, at this time, the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts was just $3.04, 77 cents lower than today.

Gas Buddy predicted two-thirds of Americans will drive to their Thanksgiving destinations this week. But the number of cars on the road will actually be down this year, according to AAA.

"We're not breaking our record this year. We've broken records for the last couple of years, and we've seen steady increases since 2020 and that could be a measure of it's more expensive this year for folks to travel," AAA Northeast Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop told WBZ-TV last week.