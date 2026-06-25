Gas prices in Massachusetts dip below $4 a gallon for first time in 2 months

Gas prices dipped below $4 a gallon in Massachusetts Thursday for the first time in exactly two months.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Massachusetts is now $3.99, down from $4.02 on Wednesday.

That's the first time the average fell below the $4 mark since April 25.

The national average on Thursday was $3.92 a gallon, AAA said. That average was above $4 for nearly three months before it fell to $3.99 a week ago on June 18.

Gas prices rose sharply after the war between the U.S. and Iran started on February 28.

A spokesperson for GasBuddy, which also tracks fuel price data, said the national average has been dropping for six weeks as the "recent U.S.-Iran framework agreement has helped ease supply fears."

The company said the national average should keep falling to $3.75 by July 4.

"Six weeks of declines sounds like good news, and in some ways it is, but the context matters," Patrick De Haan, a petroleum expert at GasBuddy, said in a statement Thursday.

"At roughly $3.75, this would be the second most expensive July 4 ever recorded, roughly 65 cents higher than last year and nearly $1 above where prices started in 2026. The U.S.-Iran agreement gives markets hope, but it's being tested, and any breakdown in those talks could reverse the recent relief quickly. Drivers should use every tool available to find the lowest prices near them before filling up."

A year ago at this time, the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts was $3.10, according to AAA.

The all-time high in the state is $5.05 a gallon, set back in June 2022.