Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas prices in Massachusetts stay at record high $5.05 per gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Global gas prices continue to feel impact of Russian invasion of Ukraine 07:08

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts held steady at a record high $5.05 a gallon Wednesday, according to AAA.

That's up three cents in the last week and 47 cents in a month.

A year ago at this time, a gallon of gasoline cost $2.95 in Massachusetts. That's a difference of $2.10.

The national average is still a record high $5.01 a gallon. California still has the highest prices in the U.S. with an average of $6.43 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts also remained the same Wednesday, at $6.20 a gallon. The record high of $6.41 a gallon was set back on May 18. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 5:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.