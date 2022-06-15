Gas prices in Massachusetts stay at record high $5.05 per gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts held steady at a record high $5.05 a gallon Wednesday, according to AAA.

That's up three cents in the last week and 47 cents in a month.

A year ago at this time, a gallon of gasoline cost $2.95 in Massachusetts. That's a difference of $2.10.

The national average is still a record high $5.01 a gallon. California still has the highest prices in the U.S. with an average of $6.43 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts also remained the same Wednesday, at $6.20 a gallon. The record high of $6.41 a gallon was set back on May 18.