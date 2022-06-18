Gas prices in Massachusetts continue slow decline to $5.02 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a slow, but steady, decline Saturday. The average for a gallon of gasoline is now $5.02, according to AAA.

That's down a penny from Friday. The record high was set six days ago when it reached $5.05 on June 12. A year ago at this time a gallon of gas cost $2.96 in Massachusetts.

Gas prices have also been going down slightly across the U.S. The national average Saturday was $4.99, down 3 cents from a record high $5.02 on June 14. California still has the highest prices in the nation at $6.41 a gallon.

Diesels prices in Massachusetts also continued to drop, with an average of $6.18 a gallon Saturday. That's down 23 cents from a record high $6.41 set back on May 18