Gas prices in Massachusetts dip just below $5 a gallon mark

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts dipped just below the $5 mark Tuesday. The average price for a gallon is now $4.99, according to AAA.

That's down 6 cents in the last week. However, it's still 25 cents more than a month ago. 

The record high of $5.05 was set back on June 12. 

Nationally, the average is now $4.97, down from a record high of $5.02 on June 14.  California has the highest prices, with an average of $6.38 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts held steady at $6.18 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA, down from a record high of $6.41 set back on May 18.

