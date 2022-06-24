Gas prices in Massachusetts continue slow decline, now $4.96 a gallon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts dropped again Friday, down a penny to $4.96 a gallon, according to AAA.

There's been a slow, but steady, decline since a record high of $5.05 was reached back on June 12.

A month ago, the average was 22 cents less at $4.74 a gallon.

The national average has also been dropping, coming in at $4.93 a gallon Friday. That's down 9 cents from the record high of $5.02 set back on June 14. California still has the highest average prices in the U.S. at $6.35 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts continued to decline Friday as well. The average for a gallon is now $6.14, down from the record high of $6.41 set on May 18.