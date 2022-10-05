Gas prices in Massachusetts stop falling after steady drop since June

Despite dropping gas prices, grocery costs unlikely to fall any time soon

Despite dropping gas prices, grocery costs unlikely to fall any time soon

Despite dropping gas prices, grocery costs unlikely to fall any time soon

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts stopped falling Wednesday - at least for a day.

The average price for a gallon of regular is currently $3.49, the same as it was on Tuesday, according to AAA.

Prices had been dropping slowly but steadily since hitting a record high of $5.05 back on June 12.

The national average had dropped for 98 days before starting to rise again in late September. It was $3.83 Wednesday, 34 cents higher than Massachusetts.

California still has the highest average price in the country at $6.43 a gallon.

