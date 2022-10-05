Gas prices in Massachusetts stop falling after steady drop since June
BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts stopped falling Wednesday - at least for a day.
The average price for a gallon of regular is currently $3.49, the same as it was on Tuesday, according to AAA.
Prices had been dropping slowly but steadily since hitting a record high of $5.05 back on June 12.
The national average had dropped for 98 days before starting to rise again in late September. It was $3.83 Wednesday, 34 cents higher than Massachusetts.
California still has the highest average price in the country at $6.43 a gallon.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.