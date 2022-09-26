Watch CBS News
Massachusetts gas prices keep dropping as national average continues to rise

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Gas prices continue to fall in Massachusetts while the national average continues to rise.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is now $3.58, AAA said Monday. The national average is 15 cents higher at $3.73.

Prices have dropped ten cents in the last week in Massachusetts and a whopping $1.47 since hitting a record high back on June 12.

The national average had dropped for 98 days before starting to rise again last week.

"Slack demand and lower oil prices should take some pressure off rising gas prices," AAA's Mary Maguire said in a statement Monday. "But Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm's track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries."

California has the highest average in the country at $5.80 a gallon. 

September 26, 2022

