Gas is now under $4 a gallon on average in these Massachusetts counties

E-ZPass can get you 30 cents a gallon discounts at some Massachusetts gas stations

SPRINGFIELD - Gas for under $4 a gallon is becoming an increasingly common sight in Massachusetts.

As of Thursday, AAA's gas prices map shows four counties in Massachusetts with sub-$4 prices: Bristol ($3.99), Hampshire ($3.98), Hamden ($3.91) and Franklin ($3.89).

Statewide, the average cost of a gallon of gas is $4.12. Gas is still averaging more than $5 a gallon on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

The national average is $3.87 per gallon.

