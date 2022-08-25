Gas is now under $4 a gallon on average in these Massachusetts counties
SPRINGFIELD - Gas for under $4 a gallon is becoming an increasingly common sight in Massachusetts.
As of Thursday, AAA's gas prices map shows four counties in Massachusetts with sub-$4 prices: Bristol ($3.99), Hampshire ($3.98), Hamden ($3.91) and Franklin ($3.89).
Statewide, the average cost of a gallon of gas is $4.12. Gas is still averaging more than $5 a gallon on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.
The national average is $3.87 per gallon.
Click here for the latest county-by-county gas prices in Massachusetts.
