Garrett Whitlock may not be ready for start of 2023 season

BOSTON -- Garrett Whitlock is one of the most important arms on the Red Sox pitching staff, whether he's in the rotation or coming out of the bullpen. But the Red Sox may not have one of the team's most versatile pitchers when the 2023 season begins.

Whitlock remains on the mend after undergoing hip surgery last September, and Boston manager Alex Cora hinted Monday that the right-hander may not be ready to start the new season.

"He's throwing the ball well, he's moving well. Not yet doing [pitchers' fielding practice]," Cora revealed ahead of the team's spring tilt against the Twins in Fort Myers, Florida, via RedSox.com's Ian Browne. "We're not concerned. We've got a plan. We'll see where we're at in the upcoming weeks. If he's ready for opening day he's ready, but if he's not, he's not going to lose too much time."

Whitlock has been sharp for the Red Sox since the team stole him from the Yankees through the Rule 5 draft, and has been one of Boston's best pitchers over the last two seasons. He owns a 2.73 ERA and 1.062 WHIP over 151.2 innings for the Red Sox over the last two years. He's been nearly unhittable as a reliever, with a 2.24 ERA and 0.994 WHIP over 112.2 innings.

Whitlock started nine of his 31 appearances during the 2022 season, and had mixed results. He was just 1-1 with a 4.45 ERA and 1.256 WHIP as a starter, while Whitlock went 3-1 with a 2.75 ERA and 0.788 WHIP over 39.1 innings as a reliever.

It looked like Whitlock was set to start the 2023 season in the starting rotation again, but his recovery could force someone line Tanner Houck or Brayan Bello to step into the rotation should Whitlock need to miss some time.