Gardner brush fire believed to be sparked by July 4th fireworks

GARDNER - A brush fire on the Fourth of July in Gardner was probably sparked by fireworks, authorities say.

There were multiple 911 calls at about 9 p.m. Monday night for a fire in the woods off Route 2 near the Pearson Boulevard off-ramp, the fire department said.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the brush fire "free burning" 50 yards into the woods.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

"Fireworks were believed to be the source of ignition of the fire," the department said.

Only licensed professionals are allowed to shoot off fireworks in Massachusetts.