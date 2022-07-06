Watch CBS News
Local News

Gardner brush fire believed to be sparked by July 4th fireworks

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

GARDNER - A brush fire on the Fourth of July in Gardner was probably sparked by fireworks, authorities say.

There were multiple 911 calls at about 9 p.m. Monday night for a fire in the woods off Route 2 near the Pearson Boulevard off-ramp, the fire department said. 

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the brush fire "free burning" 50 yards into the woods.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

"Fireworks were believed to be the source of ignition of the fire," the department said.

Only licensed professionals are allowed to shoot off fireworks in Massachusetts. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 1:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.