Frederick Richard's former Mass. coach supports his decision to choose own uniform

Olympic gymnast Frederick Richard from Stoughton, Massachusetts is making waves in the sport, not just for his performance, but also for his style.

At the U.S. Gymnastics Championships over the weekend, Richard took home second place while wearing leggings and shorts instead of the traditional stirrup pants. His goal, he said, is to make gymnastics more appealing to young people.

His former coaches at Premier Gymnastics in Stoughton have rallied behind him and his new look.

"When Frederick came out with that, I'm like, listen maybe that's a really good thing to change something," said Russ Dakhitov, one of Richard's former coaches. "Maybe it looks better."

Point deductions for uniform

Coach Russ noted that the standard tight-fitting uniforms serve a judging purpose, hugging the physique and highlighting every little detail within each move. Richard took two three-tenths deductions on his overall score both days for wearing the wrong uniform.

Frederick Richard of the University of Michigan competes on the pommel horse during the senior men's finals of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. Gerald Herbert / AP

"When you have tight pants for example, the judges can see better your knees, and toes, the way you point them, they way you stray them," Dakhitov said.

Richard said the traditional gymnastics uniform was embarrassing to wear while growing up, and he hopes the change could encourage more kids to try the sport.

"I always like when something gets changed around," Coach Russ said. "Routines change, uniforms change, and I think that will be great if we will have something new."

Richard's point deductions did not stop him from finishing second overall. He said that he will continue to advocate for new, more stylish, comfortable uniforms for the sport.