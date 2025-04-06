Franklin vigil offers support to Jewish community after 2 acts of hateful vandalism

Vigil held in Franklin to support Jewish community after acts of vandalism

Vigil held in Franklin to support Jewish community after acts of vandalism

Vigil held in Franklin to support Jewish community after acts of vandalism

Dozens of people gathered on the town common in Franklin, Massachusetts Sunday to share song and prayer at a vigil in response to two hateful acts of vandalism in town last week, including one that targeted a Jewish temple.

"The acts of vandalism to the temple this week are acts of violence," said Rev. Kathy McAdams of St. John's Episcopal Church. "They are meant to terrorize and silence Jewish people and we cannot stand for that."

Temple signs vandalized

Police said vandals splashed red paint on the "We stand with Israel" sign outside Temple Etz Chaim on Washington Street, the only Jewish house of worship in town. Red paint was also found on a light and solar panel illuminating the temple's sign and part of the solar panel was ripped from its mounting bracket. A swastika was also found spray-painted on the ground on East Central Street.

People at vigil on Sunday said enough is enough.

"It means a lot. There's been an outpouring of support and concern from war and wide of the Boston area, both Jewish and non-Jewish," said Rabbi Rachel Putterman. "It certainly helps the feelings of isolation and fear that can come in the wake of an event like this."

Police think the vandalism happened between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Town standing with Jewish community

"The night that it happened Combined Jewish Philanthropies, which is the Jewish Federation of Boston, was in our building, we were doing a security training."

"We decided, as a council, we need to stand with Temple Etz Chaim and the Jewish community to make sure they know that they're not alone," said McAdams.

Anyone with any information on the acts of vandalism is asked to call Franklin Police.