There's a new baby giraffe at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo and you have the chance to name it

A new giraffe born this summer at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo has made his debut at the zoo with his mother and an auction is being held for the chance to name him.

The male Masai giraffe was born at the zoo on Aug. 7. Shortly after his birth, the zoo said he was taken to the Hospital for Large Animals at Tufts University for being unable to nurse and was treated for health complications. He returned to the zoo on Aug. 19 and is now being bottle-fed by the zoo's animal care team.

The calf now weighs around 225 pounds and stands nearly 7 feet tall. He and his mother, Amari, have been reacquainted and zoo staff said she's been seen guiding her calf around their space in the Giraffe Savannah.

To give the calf a name, the zoo is holding an auction for the chance to name him. The public is invited to bid in the auction, with all the proceeds going to giraffe care at the zoo. The zoo staff said the proceeds pay for food, enrichment and veterinary care. The auction ends on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

The current bid to name the giraffe is at $1,000. The zoo said the name choice will be subject to final approval by Zoo New England.

According to the zoo, the Masai giraffe is native to Africa and is the world's tallest land mammal. They're an endangered species, which means they have a high risk of extinction in the wild.