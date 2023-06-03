2 'suspicious deaths' at Franklin, New Hampshire home under investigation

FRANKLIN, N.H. - Two people are dead under "suspicious" circumstances in central New Hampshire.

In a brief statement Saturday afternoon, Attorney General John Formella said state police went to a home that is "the scene of two suspicious deaths."

No information is available yet about the location or the identity of the victims.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available," Formella's office said.

Franklin, New Hampshire is about and hour-and-a-half north of Boston.