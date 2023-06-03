Watch CBS News
2 'suspicious deaths' at Franklin, New Hampshire home under investigation

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FRANKLIN, N.H. - Two people are dead under "suspicious" circumstances in central New Hampshire.

In a brief statement Saturday afternoon, Attorney General John Formella said state police went to a home that is "the scene of two suspicious deaths."

No information is available yet about the location or the identity of the victims.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available," Formella's office said.

Franklin, New Hampshire is about and hour-and-a-half north of Boston.

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 3:23 PM

