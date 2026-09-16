"Does anyone recognize this Tesla?" Massachusetts police seek driver for dangerous pass at school bus stop.

Police in a Massachusetts town are hoping to identify a driver who is seen on dashboard camera making a dangerous pass at a school bus stop where a student was crossing the street.

It happened Tuesday morning on Chestnut Street in Franklin near Griffin Road, a residential neighborhood near a preschool and swim club.

The Franklin Police Department posted video of the incident on Facebook.

"Does anyone recognize this Tesla?" the department posted on Facebook. "Apparently, the concept of stopping for a student and a school bus was a little too complicated for this driver yesterday morning."

In the video, the bus can be seen coming to a stop, and a red sedan then comes to a stop on the other side of the road. A Tesla behind the red car passes over the double yellow line and speeds off.

"Unfortunately, the Tesla apparently had somewhere extremely important to be and decided that waiting a few seconds was simply not an option," Franklin police wrote.

Police said they received the video from Holmes Busing and Franklin Public Schools.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who the driver may be is encouraged to contact police. Information can be emailed to ccrosman@franklinma.gov.

"Let's make sure our students can get to and from school safely. Apparently, that's something we need to remind a few people about," police said.

Franklin is a Massachusetts town in Norfolk County with a population of around 33,000 people. It is about 40 miles southwest of Boston.