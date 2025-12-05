67-year-old man seriously injured after tree falls on car while driving in Framingham

A 67-year-old man has been seriously injured after strong winds caused a tree to fall onto his car in Framingham.

Eric Freeman was inside an Audi, driving down Elm Street just after 7 p.m., when a pine tree fell on top of his car.

"It's a little overwhelming," the victim's wife, Kathleen Freeman, cried. "I think it's a miracle he survived."

Crews worked to free Eric after the tree trapped him inside the car.

"The vehicle was crushed. The roof was crushed, and the patient was in a very confined space," Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said.

Dutcher explained that firefighters were able to speak with Eric briefly before removing part of the tree.

"The crews did an absolutely fantastic job stabilizing the patient and getting him extricated from the vehicle," Dutcher said.

Eric was rushed to Brigham and Women's Hospital, where he underwent surgery to fix several fractured bones.

"His right clavicle is fractured, a few ribs are fractured, his C3 vertebrae is pretty much demolished," Kathleen explained.

She explained that they have been married for over 30 years and never imagined something like this would happen. She said they will be taking it one day at a time as her husband recovers in the ICU for an extended period.

"He's an engineer, he's an avid skier, super smart, a great dad. Definitely treat each day as if it could be your last. You never know what could happen, and cherish those who are close. We will take it one day at a time and see what happens," she said.

Kathleen thanked Framingham Police, firefighters, and the good Samaritan who helped her husband.