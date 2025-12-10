Massachusetts man whose car was crushed by a massive tree says he's lucky to be alive

A Framingham man whose car was crushed by a tree during a wind storm last week said he is thankful to be alive.

Eric Freeman spoke to WBZ-TV from his rehabilitation facility, where he's still dealing with serious injuries.

Freeman said EMTs told most people who are injured the way he was do not survive. But thanks to quick and advanced medical treatment, he is planning for the future.

"There is a piece of titanium connecting my head to my spine, which is better than it not being there," Freeman said. "And I am all banged up in my head."

Freeman was on his way to a game night last Thursday when his life changed forever. A large tree came down on his car, crushing it and leaving him trapped inside.

When he woke up, Freeman said he didn't know what happened.

"I was driving along. And all of a sudden I opened my eyes. I might have been out for a moment, couldn't say anything, but eventually I got my voice and started calling 'Help,' in a very subdued voice and then managed to get louder and then I heard responses from people outside the car," Freeman said. "My head was lying over on the center console, I was looking out through I think the moon roof straight ahead through the roof."

Freeman has some time to go before he can go home, but he told WBZ News he plans to be skiing by next winter.