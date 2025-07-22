Framingham deputy fire chief calls for more lifeguards, caution after teen drowns

After a teenage boy died after being pulled from a pond in Framingham on Sunday, the city's deputy fire chief says more lifeguards are needed.

Lifeguard shortage in Massachusetts

The city said no lifeguards were on duty at the time of the drowning incident due to a shortage of lifeguards. On Sunday, four bathhouse attendants were at the beach, and the two who were certified lifeguards were able to help first responders.

Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Sullivan said there is a shortage of lifeguards across the state and especially in Framingham, where all its beaches are packed with beachgoers every weekend.

"For staffing, lifeguards are hard to come by. So, there's always staff on duty. Not all of them are trained lifeguards, but they do their best to fulfill those positions as much as they can," Sullivan said.

Irene from Framingham fought back tears as she remembered the 16-year-old boy fighting for his life at Learned Pond Beach on Sunday.

"I just see the arms up and down up and down and the daddy, 'Help me, help me, help me!" Irene said.

Water safety

Fire officials said the teen drowned shortly after 3 p.m. A diver went into the water. The teen's body was found about 30 yards from the shore. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Sullivan said he was one of the first to respond to the scene.

"He had family with him who were watching him, but it just got to a point where he got too deep and wasn't able to come back," Sullivan said.

And when it comes to water safety, Sullivan said, families need to be aware of where their kids are at all times.

"Water can be extremely deceiving - distances, depths. Making sure you are swimming within your capabilities and marked areas. If you don't know how to swim, don't go above your waist. Always stay close to the shore; make sure you have somebody with you," Sullivan said.

Caution is something Lais DeOliveira practices when she's at the beach. "When water goes above my chest or under my chin, I know its too deep so I pull up," she said.

Learned Pond Beach is set to re-open this weekend