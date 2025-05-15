There's a huge pond in Massachusetts where you can walk right through the middle of it

Visitors get the opportunity to walk on water with special trail at Framingham park

Visitors get the opportunity to walk on water with special trail at Framingham park

Visitors get the opportunity to walk on water with special trail at Framingham park

There's a large pond west of Boston that gives the visitors the unique opportunity to walk right through the middle of it.

Farm Pond Park in Framingham, Massachusetts has a long history as a space where residents can come together.

"By 1684, Thomas Danforth acquired where we're standing right now and he named this Farm Pond," explained Anna Tucker, Executive Director of the Framingham History Center.

Fast forward to 2025, and there's something for everyone - with bocce, running trails, a skate park, fishing areas and a dog park.

"Twenty-six acres here at Farm Pond and over the years we've been able to add a number of amenities," said James Snyder, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Snyder said thousands of people have been visiting the park on a daily basis. Part of what's attracting the community is the unique path that runs right through the pond.

Path through the pond

"This berm that we're standing on was actually an aqueduct that housed pipelines built in the 1800s to bring water all the way down to Boston," said Alison Eliot, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation.

The aqueduct located right in the middle of the 151-acre great pond is a walking trail where visitors can take in a 360-degree view of the water, swans, fish and other wildlife.

Farm Pond Park in Framingham. CBS Boston

"This is part of the Sudbury Aqueduct and we've also opened up sections of the Weston Aqueduct, improving our trail systems and connections all through Framingham," Snyder said.

The goal for the city's parks and recreation department is to continue to expand that connection eventually to downtown Framingham. The aqueduct is owned by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. The two plan to continue their partnership expanding the trail so more people can come together to enjoy the park's natural beauty.

Chris Walsh Trail

"This Chris Walsh Trail will be a large partnership between the MWRA. As we make the connection, we'll actually have to build a pedestrian and bike bridge," explained Eliot. "Former State Rep. Chris Walsh was a passionate advocate for public spaces and connecting people with nature."

The Chris Walsh Trail will stretch the aqueduct's reach even further connecting the park to businesses and restaurants. The goal is for there to also be viewing platforms, kayak accessibility, and larger regional trail systems for runners and walkers to enjoy. The city is currently working on funding for the project.