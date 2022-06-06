State trooper helps stop mother deer and fawn from crossing Mass Pike
FRAMINGHAM – A Massachusetts State Police trooper gave a helping hand to a mother deer and her fawn Sunday in Framingham.
While on patrol, Trooper Paul Dabene spotted the pair walking up an access road and approaching the Mass Pike.
Dabene was concerned the deer would be killed trying to cross the highway, so he used his cruiser to block the access road.
Seeing the cruiser, the mother and fawn turned around and headed toward a safer area.
