State trooper helps stop mother deer and fawn from crossing Mass Pike

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FRAMINGHAM – A Massachusetts State Police trooper gave a helping hand to a mother deer and her fawn Sunday in Framingham.

While on patrol, Trooper Paul Dabene spotted the pair walking up an access road and approaching the Mass Pike.

A state police trooper prevents a fawn from crossing the Mass Pike. Massachusetts State Police

Dabene was concerned the deer would be killed trying to cross the highway, so he used his cruiser to block the access road.

Seeing the cruiser, the mother and fawn turned around and headed toward a safer area.

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 8:28 AM

