Framingham-based company now holds world records for unique art projects

FRAMINGHAM -- The Framingham-based company Quilling Card says it now holds two Guinness World Records. Quilling is the art of rolled, shaped, and glued paper.

One record is for the largest quilling paper mosaic. With 191,948 paper strips and more than 3,900 hours of work, quillers created a replica of Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night." It stands 15 feet tall and will be on display at the MSA Forward conference in Boston this weekend.

"Starry Night" mosaic created by Quilling Card Quilling Card

The company also set the record for most people quilling at one time, with 300 people quilling for a different project in Vietnam.