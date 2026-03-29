Massachusetts bakery that made signature pizza trays for more than 100 years closes for good

A Framingham institution that has been in business for more than a century closed its doors for the final time on Sunday.

Framingham Baking Company, known for its signature pizza trays, has officially shut down permanently. Crowds have been lining up around the block in the shop's final days, with Sunday serving as their last day in business.

"That's a wrap! Special thanks to all of our loyal customers! It was a great run. We love you!" Framingham Baking Company posted on Facebook Sunday after selling its final slices of pizza.

Founded in 1917, the bakery on Waverly Street became known for the square pizza slices.

The third-generation owners say they couldn't find anyone to take over the business.

"We're closing today after 109 years in business," owner Joan Thomas said. "My grandparents, my parents, and my siblings – three generations have run this bakery."

Customers explained why they were willing to wait in long lines to get their hands on some treats one more time.

"So many years of eating this pizza, and the bread, and the cookies. You had to be there for the end," one woman said.

"My grandfather was a delivery guy for a long time. My first job was riding around with him in the van delivering to all the local restaurants. It's tough to see it close, but it's had an amazing run. Here for my last delivery. Bring some pizza home to my family," another man added.

One customer waiting in line said it wasn't just pizza the Framingham Baking Company provided, it was memories.

"Brought it to the cousins' every birthday party, every gathering. Any time there was family there was pizza," he said.