Massachusetts bakery that specializes in pizza trays to close after more than 100 years

Framingham Baking Company, which was established in Massachusetts more than a century ago, announced Tuesday that it plans to close next month.

A sign posted to Facebook says the last day of business will be March 29.

"Joan, Ernie and Kathy thank our customers and employees for many years of memories," the sign says.

Founded in 1917, the bakery on Waverly Street is known for its square pizza slices. Cheese pizza costs $37.50 a tray, while toppings run up to $43.50.

"Our pizza, bread and rolls are still made the old fashion way. Baked fresh daily, from scratch and by hand," the bakery's website says. "We are most famous for our sheet pizzas, a staple at many family gatherings and holiday meals."

Back in October, the bakery took to Facebook to dispel rumors that it was closing. It said the owners "have been looking for good stewards" to continue operating the bakery. WBZ-TV has reached out to the bakery for more details about why they are closing.

In just a few hours, the closing announcement attracted hundreds of comments and shares from devastated loyal customers who said the pizza has been a mainstay at local events since their youth.

"I can't have a family party without your pizza," one commenter wrote.

"Some of my best childhood memories are walking into the bakery with my grandparents," another person said. "I can still smell the bread baking 40 years later and the taste of the one of a kind pizza."