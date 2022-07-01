Fourth of July holiday travelers prepare for possible delays at Logan Airport

BOSTON - Many holiday travelers have plans to fly for the Fourth of July weekend.

Fortunately, things at Logan Airport aren't too bad Friday morning, but passengers are still prepared for the worst.

"I'm going to try my hardest to be patient," said Xavier Gousby, who may be in for a lot of waiting as he and his mom head from Boston to Florida.

Getting there early didn't help Antonio Lucente Stabile tackle the crowd at Logan Airport a second time after his first flights to Rome were canceled.

"We lost a couple thousand-dollar hotels in Italy and days of vacation," he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration warned it would be a tough holiday week with complicated weather, crowds, and staffing issues. Delta had to cut about 100 daily flights through July. Also, there has been an outcry from off-duty pilots on picket lines in other cities. Experts say to come up with back-up plans.

"Look at your phone to see what the alternatives are about you hit the airport. We have Providence, we have Worcester, we have Manchester nearby," said David Dague of Arthur D. Little.

To ease the pain, some airlines are waiving fees. Delta, for example, is not charging to rebook flights last minute.

Nationwide, more than 440 flights were cancelled Thursday and another 3,200 flights were delayed.