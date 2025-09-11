Fort Sewall has been in Marblehead, Massachusetts for 381 years. Here's how it saved the USS Constitution.

Fort Sewall has been in Marblehead, Massachusetts for 381 years. It's now a public park, but it's well known for playing a significant role in the War of 1812 that helped save the USS Constitution.

"Fort Sewall has been a fort on this location since 1644," said town historian Don Doliber. "At the time of the Revolution, Marblehead was the tenth largest population in North America."

It didn't see any significant action during the Revolution, but that changed in the next war.

"Marblehead saved the [USS] Constitution in 1814. That's really our 15 minutes of fame, was that moment," said Larry Sands, who heads the fort's oversight committee.

It happened during the War of 1812. "Old Ironsides" was being chased by two British warships. The captain knew of Marblehead Harbor and headed towards Fort Sewall.

"The fort company fired one shot of cannon, which held off the British ships and the Constitution was saved from capture," said Doliber.

No one was killed, but something else was lost.

"In order to get into Marblehead Harbor, they had to lighten the vessel. They dumped 1,500 gallons of rum. That must have upset many Marbleheaders," Doliber said.

The disappointment was temporary, while the fort's positive imprint on the town has endured. It was decommissioned in the late 1800s and turned back over to the town in 1922. Since then, it's benefitted from several rounds of renovations, becoming a place of recreation and respite for residents and tourists.

"There's always people walking around up here. It's hallowed ground for a lot of people in town. It's a beautiful view. It's just a great experience to come walk around here," said Sands.