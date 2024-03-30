Watch CBS News
Former Massachusetts congressman William Delahunt dies at 82

By Riley Rourke

CBS Boston

BOSTON - Former Massachusetts congressman William Delahunt died at the age of 82 on Saturday.

Delahunt passed away peacefully after battling a long-term illness, his family said.

"While we mourn the loss of such a tremendous person, we also celebrate his remarkable life and his legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We thank everyone who has given him, and our family, care, and support," Regan Communications Group Founder and Chairman George K. Regan Jr. said in a statement.  

The Quincy-born lawyer and politician was a member of the Democratic party and served in the 10th congressional district from 1997 until 2011. 

"We would also like to acknowledge all those who stood with him for so many years in his work towards making a difference in the community, throughout our country and the world. We could always turn to him for wisdom, solace and a laugh, and his absence leaves a gaping hole in our family and our hearts," Regan Jr. said in a statement.

Delahunt died surrounded by his family at his home in Quincy.

First published on March 30, 2024 / 6:27 PM EDT

