Former Christmas Tree Shops workers to be paid 'sometime early next week'

BOSTON - Former Christmas Tree Shops employees should expect their final paychecks soon, according to a former manager.

The former manager told WBZ TV all store associates received an email late Thursday that paychecks would be "sometime early next week." This comes after employees told WBZ TV they were still waiting for their final paychecks and bonuses that they said they were promised.

It's not clear if accrued vacation time will be part of the paycheck. As of now, store manager and salaried field support will still not be paid.