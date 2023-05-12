Food Truck Friday: Pandemic inspires friends to create Hog Wash BBQ

WRENTHAM – Everyone loves good barbecue. But sometimes in the northeast, it can be hard to find.

During the COVID pandemic, a few friends took up barbecuing. They went to school for it, and what happened next was a winning recipe and a hidden food truck gem.

In the fields of the American Legion in Wrentham stands Hog Wash BBQ.

Bill DeKing, Dan and Mike Lane are the brains behind the trailer. DeKing is the Captain at the Medfield Fire Department.

"What's it's like cooking for the firehouse? The guys love it," DeKing said. "We have some younger guys in the group and they will bring in a steak and tell me, 'We got this at the store. It tastes way better when you cook it here than when I cook it at home.'"

This all got started because they were bored during the pandemic. They went from cooking for each other to winning barbecue competitions.

"It's nice when you go and you put in the hard work and then you hear your name being called at the end of the day," DeKing said. "Whether it's first place, second place or third place, getting your name called is a good feeling."

Now they are bringing Hog Wash BBQ to the masses.

Ribs, pulled pork, chicken and the sides - if the flag is up, they are cooking and people are showing up

"It's fun when we go to some of the different breweries that we go to and the same people, they come back. Mothers and kids. You recognize them, they recognize you," DeKing said.