Food Truck Friday: Kush by 'Chopped' champion Chef Saba serves up modern Mediterranean

BOSTON — After winning big on the Food Network's "Chopped: Martha Rules" competition, Chef Saba Wahid Duffy is taking to the streets, serving up modern Mediterranean food out of her food truck, Kush.

The name alone, Kush, is enough to start up a conversation.

"Although we are not cannabis-infused, that is one of the first questions that we always get asked," Chef Saba said. "So the Hindu Kush mountains are located in northern Pakistan."

But it's the food Chef Saba is dishing up from her homeland of Pakistan that keeps people talking.

"So this food I feel is the best representation of that because it is kind of an amalgamation of the various cultures and influences that we grew up with but presented in a really playful way," she said.

The Kush food truck features a great-tasting menu of Mediterranean meals and twists, but the origins of the truck come with a story.

After being crowned Grand Champion of the "Chopped" tournament judged by Martha Stewart, Chef Saba used the winnings to put her truck on the road.

"You know I have to admit that sometimes I have to pinch myself, that actually happened," she said. "To go on it, be the underdog and then win the show and the $50,000. This is the result of that."

So go on over and try a Falafel waffle with mixed greens, Mac and Cheese with Lamb Crumble, or their signature curried chickpea Falafel. It's all delicious.

"This is what I live for," Chef Saba said. "I have such a passion when it comes to cooking and you can taste it in the food. I cook with all the love in my heart, so to be able to make something and have people enjoy it, that just makes me the happiest person in the world."